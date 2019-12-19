President Donald Trump Is Impeached by House of Representatives
President Donald Trump Is
Impeached by House of Representatives.
Following eight hours of
divisive debate, the House
voted to impeach Trump
on two separate charges.
Trump was impeached
for abuse of power and
obstruction of Congress.
Largely along party lines,
the votes passed 230-197
and 229-198, respectively.
Trump's impeachment is
only the third in U.S. history.
He tweeted dozens of times
on Wednesday leading up to the vote.
SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS.
THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!, Donald Trump, via Twitter.
The Republican-controlled Senate
will now decide whether to acquit
Trump or to remove him from office.
The historic Senate trial
of the 45th president will
likely begin in the new year