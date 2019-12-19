Global  

President Donald Trump Is Impeached by House of Representatives

Following eight hours of divisive debate, the House voted to impeach Trump on two separate charges.

Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Largely along party lines, the votes passed 230-197 and 229-198, respectively.

Trump's impeachment is only the third in U.S. history.

He tweeted dozens of times on Wednesday leading up to the vote.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS.

THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!, Donald Trump, via Twitter.

The Republican-controlled Senate will now decide whether to acquit Trump or to remove him from office.

The historic Senate trial of the 45th president will likely begin in the new year
