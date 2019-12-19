Global  

Heady's Heroes: Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding provides support to the special needs community and their families -- and they are this week's "Heady's Heroes".
Horses and humans have an ancient relationship... and this week we're shining our "heady's heroes" spotlight on some volunteers who?

While working with horses?

Provide a powerful paradigm with positive outcomes for special needs individuals.

Healing reins therapeutic riding provides support to the special needs community and their families?

And they are this week's "heady's heroes".

Gretchin: reins are meant to direct your horse, to speed them up, slow them down, get them to jump...but did you know that the very same reins could be used to improve physical, mental and emotional health?

Healing reins' mission is to enhance the lives of children and adults with special needs.

Through equine assisted therapies, they enhance participants physically, emotionally, cognitively, and socially.

Monica: therapeutic riding benefits a whole host of people with different diagnoses; so we serve those with autism, down syndrome, anxiety, adhd and post traumatic stress disorder.

Gretchin: equine therapy builds balance and coordination, flexibility, core muscle strength, sequencing, speech and communicatio n, sel?esteem and sel?

Confidence.

Monica: one of our riders is actually completely blind, and to see a visually impaired rider get up on a horse?

And to see her get off of that horse, and start walking holding her chest a little higher, feeling very proud about what she just did, is amazing!

She's a better rider than i am, for sure.

Gretchin: healing reins serves people from the age of 4 that have physical, social, emotional or cognitive needs.

Monica: equine assisted learning promotes the development of life skills for educational, professional and personal goals; whether that's a 5 year old with down syndrome, a 45 year old recovering from a spinal injury, or a senior citizen recovering from a stroke, or a teenager struggling with depression.

Gretchin: and while volunteers don't get paid for their donations of time, patience, and talents...they are rewarded.

Kali: when you give, you get more, and i find a lot of joy in helping the students that make a lot of progress; and the joy in their face.

Gretchin: isn't it kind of funny that when you volunteer, you're supposed to be giving of yourself, but you get something back?

Kali: yes.

You get a whole lot more back when you give of yourself!

That's what i find joy in here.

Gretchin: it's kind of selfish... kali: it is!

Gretchin: 44news and heady's pizza thank these volunteers for promoting the development of important life skills for educational, professional and personal goals.

A horse may be just a horse, but when volunteers come together to help others experience physical and emotional rewards, these horses?

And their healing reins volunteers are absolutely heroes.

Find healing reins therapeutic riding at 8?24 state route ??8 in henderson, and at blue moon stables in corydon.

I'll have a link to their website on ours, later today, so that if you know someone who would benefit from this unique and amazing service, you can pass the word along.

