Bam gretchin have little ones that can stay up till midnight?

Party all day with cmoe at the annual happy noon year celebration!

Clay, this is such a fun way to get the kids involved in the new year.

Fs ((guest responds)) bam gretchin and the day is jam packed with activities?

Aside from the balloon drop?

Which is a way to make your kiddo feel like they're right in times square!

((guest responds)) ((lower 3rd: clay)) gretchin celebrate the new year 12 hours early fs with children's museum of evansville, the 31st, starting at 9 ?m.

Guests will enjoy engaging activities, games, snacks, and a special performance by the awesome squad!

Just like the adults at midnight, the kids will count down to noon with a special balloon drop!

If you're not a member, the party is just $15 per person!

Bam thank you for coming