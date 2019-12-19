Tune Into WXXV FOX 25 for Wednesday Night's Finale of The Masked Singer at 7 pm

- it's the final countdown!

- that's right!

- all you masked singer fans will- be sure to tune in right here o- wxxv fox for the finale of the- masked singer!- the final three singers are-the- rottweiler, the flamingo and th- fox!- who do you think they are?- best guesses so far - chris - daughtry or boy band member is- the rottweiler.

- the flamingo is adrienne bailon- from the real ... or julianne - hough.- and wayne brady or jamie foxx - himself as the fox!

- here's a sneak ppek of clips- from fox of the singers' final- performances!

- but you can catch the entire, - seat-clenching, two-hour finale- of the masked singer, right her- on wxxv fox 25 tonight at 7 - pm.

- - - -