Fox 4 and Scripps Howard Foundation present check to Impact

Fox 4 Morning News reporter Jessica Alpern and Fox 4's general manager Darryll Green presented a check for $1,000 to Impact.

FOX 4 AND THE SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION -- THAT'S THE CHARITABLE ARM OF OUR PARENT COMPANY...ARE DOING OUR PART TO GIVE BACK TO THOSE WHO HELP THE COMMUNITY. TODAY FOX FOUR MORNING NEWS REPORTER JESSICA ALPERN AND THE STATION'S GENERAL MANAGER DARRYL GREEN... PRESENTED A CHECK FOR 1-THOUSAND-DOLLARS TO "IMPACT." THE ORGANIZATION PROVIDES SPECIALIZED EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENTAL EDUCATION FOR SPECIAL NEEDS AND EXCEPTIONAL STUDENTS. THEY SERVE MORE THAN 200 KIDS IN OUR COMMUNITY. Most of the kids, 90% in fact, will accomplish their goals and go into regular classrooms as a result of the services they've received from Impact IF YOU'D LIKE TO HELP "IMPACT" YOU CAN VISIT THEIR WEBSITE... IMPACT-FOR-KIDS DOT-ORG THEY'RE ALSO ACCEPTING SENS







