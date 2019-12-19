The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

Breaking, this is kezi 9 news... breaking news.

Good morning!

It's 5 o'clock.....wednesda y december 18.

I'm bryan anderson.

And i'm jaimie hays.

We start with breaking news this morning -- history on capitol hill.

As the house of representatives begins their vote on whether to impeach president trump.

By day's end, trump could become only the third president in u- s history to be impeached.

That's where we find abc's ines de la cuetara who is live with the latest overnight developments.

Ines, good morning.

Capping off months of investigation and weeks of public hearings..

Today the us house of representatives is set to impeach president trump?

Just the third time in u-s history that's ever happened.

President trump is accused of obstructing congress and abusing the power of his office for personal gain when he pressured the leader of ukraine to investigate his politcal opponents.

Reporter: mr. president, you take any responsibility for the fact that you are about to be impeached?

Trump: no.

I don't take any.

Zero.

To put it mildly in a scathing 6 page letter to house speaker nancy pelosi, the president slamming impeachment..

(gfx) calling it an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and accusing pelosi of "declaring open war on american democracy."

(gfx) and adding-- "more due process was afforded to those accused in the salem witch trials."

(gfx) speaker pelosi responding on cnn, calling the letter "ridiculous" pelosi on cnn sot: "i haven't really fully read it.

We've been working," the speaker said.

"i've seen the essence of it though, and it's really sick."

And in her own letter to democrats writing..

(gfx) "if we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty."

After a procedural vote, house members will get one last chance to debate the two formal articles of impeachment..

They'll have 6 hours to do so, with time equally split between parties.

The final vote will be held immediately after?

And is expected to pass along party lines..

With even many moderate democrats from trump swing districts coming out in support of impeachment.

Brindisi sot: "i wasn't elected to do what is politically safe, i was elected to do what i think is right" tag: lawmakers are now looking ahead to that impending senate trial..

Democrats are asking to hear from 4 witnesses the white house had blocked from testifying..

Including acting chief of staff mick mulvaney and former national security advisor john bolton?

But senate majortiy leader mitch mcconnell is making it clear he has no intention of