President Trump becomes third president to be impeached

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:19s
President Trump becomes third president to be impeachedPresident Donald Trump Wednesday became the third president to be impeached.
0
President Trump becomes third president to be impeached

WITH THAT SWING OF THE GAVEL,



Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Trump Impeached, Democrats Debate, Boris Johnson's Agenda

House lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump in only the third such rebuke in American history....
NPR - Published

Trump impeachment advances as historic vote sends case to House

The votes to advance two articles of impeachment for consideration by the full House next week will...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

What happens next in impeachment process? [Video]What happens next in impeachment process?

President Donald Trump has been impeached.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:45Published

House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump [Video]House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has become the third sitting U.S President to be formally impeached by the House of RepresentativesView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:53Published

