Accused child abuser to remain jailed awaiting trial

A JUDGE SAYS HE WILL NOT LOWERBOND FOR A SUSPECTED BROWNCOUNTY CHILD ABUSER. AN 11 YEAROLD GIRL WEIGHED 47 POUNDSWHEN AUTHORITIES RESCUED HER.HER GUARDIANS -- CHARLES ANDMARGARET BREEZE ARE NOW INJAIL.

I WASSITTING RIGHT BEHIND HER WHILEWAITING FOR THE HEARING ANDCOULD HEAR OTHER INMATE SAYINGSHE WDIDN'T WANT TO SIT NEXTTO THE SUSPECTED CHILD ABUSER.--MARGARETTE BREEZE WILL STAYIN JAIL FOR THE HOLIDAYS-- BUTTHE LITTLE GIRL SHE'S ACCUSEDOF BEATING AND STARVING -- ISFREE.SOT:Zac Corbin, browncounty prosecutor112714 nowshe's doing well lookingforward to Christmas we talkedabout that she's in a safeplace she's happyBROWN COUNTYPROSECUTOR WARNED A JUDGETODAY TO KEEP BREEZE'S BOND AT250 THOUSAND... SAYS SHE TRIEDTO CONTACT WITNESSES WHILELOCKED UP.HER ATTORNEYARGUED-- SHE NEEDS TO HELP HIMSORT EVIDENCE.SOTNICK RING,DEFENSE ATTORNEY12:16 "Icertainly believe it would bemuch easier for Ms. Breeze toassist in her defenseYOU SEEME IN COURT ASK FAMILYSUPPORTERS IF THEY HADANYTHING TO SAY IN HERDFEFENSE... NO.INVESTIGATORSSAY SHE AND HER HUSBANDCHARLES ADOPTED THE GIRL WHENSHE WAS FIVE, LOCKED HER INTHIS TRIALER, WATCHED HER WITHCAMERAS... BEAT HER AND FEDHER RICE ONCE A DAY.WHEN ANONLINE HOMESCHOOL TEACHERALERTED INVESTIGATORS, THEGIRL WAS 11 YEARS OLD..

47POUNDS AND IN LIVER FAILURE.2508 that does outrage peopleIFTRUE- PEOPLE ALSO OUTRAGEDTHAT THE BREEZES SUPPOSEDLYWANTED THE CHILD.CUSTODY PAPERWORK SAYS MARGARETTE CLAIMEDSHE WAS A CERTIFIED FOSTERPARENT.NOT TRUE, ACCORDING TOINVESTIGATORS.I ASKED IF THESTATE IS CHECKING HOW COURTSFAILED TO NOTICE THAT.11 2646you always look at that but Iam just happy that it wascaught when it was AFTERCOURT HER ATTORNEY SAID NOWSNOT THE TIME TO COMMENT.

BREEZE WILL BE BACKHERE FOR A SECOND PRETRIALHEARING ON JANUARY 28TH. HERHUSBAND WILL BE HERE FRIDAY MORNING. 9 AM FOR HIS FIRSTPRETRIAL HEARING.

9 AM FOR HIS FIRSTPRETRIAL HEARING.

