National Signing Day Recap Video on December 19, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 03:04s - Published National Signing Day Recap Video Watch this video which recaps National Signing Day for local student athletes. Hear from them all. ´╗┐Featured: Jimmy Holiday, Madison Central-Tennessee Will Rogers, Brandon HS-Mississippi State ´╗┐Ayden McCollough, Northwest Rankin-Air Force Academy ´╗┐Ahmad Johnson, Pelahatchie HS-ULL Ragin' Cajuns ´╗┐Javorrius Selmon, Provine HS-Mississippi State ´╗┐Yam Banks, Ridgeland HS-South Alabama 0

