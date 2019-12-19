National Signing Day Recap Video on December 19, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 03:04s - Published National Signing Day Recap Video Watch this video which recaps National Signing Day for local student athletes. Hear from them all. ﻿Featured: Jimmy Holiday, Madison Central-Tennessee Will Rogers, Brandon HS-Mississippi State ﻿Ayden McCollough, Northwest Rankin-Air Force Academy ﻿Ahmad Johnson, Pelahatchie HS-ULL Ragin' Cajuns ﻿Javorrius Selmon, Provine HS-Mississippi State ﻿Yam Banks, Ridgeland HS-South Alabama 0

