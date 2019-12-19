Global  

National Signing Day Recap Video

National Signing Day Recap Video

National Signing Day Recap Video

Watch this video which recaps National Signing Day for local student athletes.

Hear from them all.

﻿Featured: Jimmy Holiday, Madison Central-Tennessee Will Rogers, Brandon HS-Mississippi State ﻿Ayden McCollough, Northwest Rankin-Air Force Academy ﻿Ahmad Johnson, Pelahatchie HS-ULL Ragin' Cajuns ﻿Javorrius Selmon, Provine HS-Mississippi State ﻿Yam Banks, Ridgeland HS-South Alabama
