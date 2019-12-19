Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man arrested after truck sinks in Charlotte County pond

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Man arrested after truck sinks in Charlotte County pond

Man arrested after truck sinks in Charlotte County pond

A man is accused of dumping his truck into a pond in front of the Charlotte County Jail.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man arrested after truck sinks in Charlotte County pond

GONZALEZ WAS TAKEN TO LEEMEMORIAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.CHARGES ARE UNDER INVESTIGATIONA MAN IS ACCUSED OF DUMPING HISTRUCK INTO A POND IN FRONT OFTHE CHARLOTTE COUNTY JAIL.IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT WHEN ADETENTION OFFICER SAW A PICK-UPTRUCK FLOATING IN THE CATFISHPOND.THE OFFICER SAW TRISTIN MURPHYSTANDING NEARBY, WATCHING THETRUCK SINK TO THE BOTTOM.THE TRUCK WAS LATER PULLED FROMTHE POND- NO ONE WAS I




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 7, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 7, 2020

The search continues this morning for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash that injured four children. And a man is behind bars this morning after leading the CHP on a pursuit that covered..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:22Published

Two felons arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Charlotte County [Video]Two felons arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Charlotte County

Two men are facing charges in Charlotte County after deputies say a traffic stop led deputies to drugs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.