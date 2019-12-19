Global  

KWC HIGHLIGHTS WIN

Bumping up to the collegiate level..

Kentucky wesleyan is still undefeated..

The panthers taking on trevecca nazarene.

2nd quarter..

??c up big and they add on.

Tahlia walton going up and scoring..

Panthers up 22?

5.

Ensuing possession..

Leah richardson kicks it out to kaylee clifford..

The triple try is true..

Clifford drops 16 points.

Moments later..

Richardson threads one to keelie lamb..

The senior knocking one down from the corner..

It's a 28?

6 ??

C lead..

And lamb wasn't done yet.

The senior pumping..

Then showing off her midrange game with the shooters touch..

Lamb with a game high 18 points..

And they never looked back.

Lamb spreading the wealth..

As freshman jordyn (ba?

Gee) barga strikes from deep..

??c wins 78?




