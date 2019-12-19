Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Community divided on President Trump's impeachment

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Community divided on President Trump's impeachment

Community divided on President Trump's impeachment

"We're talking about removing the President.

We should not be rushed, there should be fairness," said Solomon Omo-Osagie, a Professor of Political Science at Baltimore City Community College.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Community divided on President Trump's impeachment

WMA━2 NEWS TALKED WITH PEOPLEIN THE COMMUNITY ABOUT WHATTHEY THINK ABOUT THISIMPEACHMENT PROCESS━ AS WELLAS A POLITICAL SCIENCEPROFESSOR.IT'S A CONTROVERSIAL TOPICWITH PEOPLE ON ALL SIDES OFTHE ISSUE━ SO WHEN WE WENT INTHE COMMUNITY, WE GOT THE SAMERESPONSE━ PEOPLE FOR ANDAGAINST THE IMPEACHMENT.

ONETHING WAS IN COMMON━ PEOPLEARE PAYING ATTENTION.</




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.