Chinese national arrested for loitering Mar-a-Lago club

CHINESE NATIONAL -- IS CHARGEDWITH*ILLEGALLY ENTERINGPRESIDENT TRUMP'S PRIVATE CLUB-- MAR- A-LAGO!

POLICE SAY56-YEAR- OLD "JING LU" WASASKED TO LEAVE BY SECURITY -THEN RETURNED TO TAKE PHOTOS.DETECTIVES TOOK HER INCUSTODY -- FOR LOITERING ANDPROWLING -- AND DETERMINED HERVISA HAD EXPIRED!

SHE'S BEINGHELD AT THE PALM BEACH COUNTYJAIL.

JUST A FEW WEEKS AGO -A SHANGHAI BUSINESSWOMAN WASCONVICTED OF BEING ATMAR-A-LAGO ILLEGALLY -- LASTMARCH.

THE CLUB WAS HOSTING AGALA FOR A CONSERVATIVE GROUPTONIGHT -- FEATURING DONALDTRUMP JUNIOR.

AND THE FIRSTFAMILY ..

IS EXPECTED TO SPENDTHE HOLIDAYS HERE -- ARRIVINGFRIDAY EVENING.

BACK TO YOU.