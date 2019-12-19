Global  

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick in second ODI.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.

He achieved the feat during the second one-day International against the West Indies.It has been a perfect day for me taking a second hat-trick in ODIs.

Still can't find words to describe the feeling Kuldeep said.

It has been tough for me in the last 4-5 months.

I have worked hard and been bowling well it was a very satisfying performance.
