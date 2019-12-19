CA Pot Tax Proposal: The Stronger The Pot, The More You Pay

That's the recommendation by the State Legislative Analyst's office.

It wants California to change its system for taxing legal marijuana.

The proposal comes as legal pot businesses have pleaded with lawmakers to cut taxes.

They say hefty tax rates will force consumers into the black market.

Existing taxes that would be cut include an across-the-board 15% levy paid by consumers at the retail counter.