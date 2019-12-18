Global  

CDC: Puppies Are Making People Sick

The Center of Disease Control is linking an outbreak of a bacterial infection similar to food poisoning to dogs.

At least thirty people have been infected, most of whom said that they were recently in contact with puppies.

Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.

They recommend washing your hands thoroughly after touching any dogs.
