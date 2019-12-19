Global  

Gov. Bill Lee says state will keep resettling refugees

Republican Gov.

Bill Lee says Tennessee won't stop resettling refugees under an option offered to states by President Donald Trump's administration.
Tennessee to offer state workers 12 weeks paid family leave [Video]Tennessee to offer state workers 12 weeks paid family leave

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is introducing up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers who are experiencing a variety of life events, including parental leave for the birth of a child,..

Full Interview: Governor Lee talks refugee resettlement decision [Video]Full Interview: Governor Lee talks refugee resettlement decision

