Area H.S. Football Players Make All-State 5A

Calhoun, West Players Get Honors
Area H.S. Football Players Make All-State 5A

Sports editors 5a all-state football team.

Making all-state honorable mention offense for the second straight year, running back tyvon hardrick.

The senior rushed for just one yard shy of 2000 this season, with 17 touchdowns, as he became visd's all-time leading rusher.

Getting all-state honorable mention on defense from west, jonathan buckner.

The senior linebacker had 87 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown, and a huge interception against veterans memorial.

I talked with both all-state warriors.

It feels good.

The hard work and dedication that i put in, it just shows that it paid off.

It's a great opportunity.

We were working all year trying to get our stats up and just doing it for the team.

It's a great experience to get the opportunity to get there.cc five calhoun sandcrabs make the texas associated press sports editors 5a all-state football team.

First-team running backs, steve johnson.

The sandcrabs all-time leading rusher, johnson rushed for 19 hundred 86 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Second-team all-state offense honors, going to senior lineman caleb harrington.

Calhoun all-state honorable mention picks are offensive lineman heath henke, linebacker cade kveton, and defensive back jarius stewart.

