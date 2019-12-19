What you need to know: Dec. 18

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Deliberations are underway in what could be a long day of debate over whether to vote to impeach president trump.

This is a live look at the house floor, where that vote could take place at any time today.

.... if the house votes yes to impeachment, president trump would become the third president in u.s. history to be impeached.

### pg&e is moving forward with its proposed settlement plan for california wildfires.

A federal bankruptcy judge has approved two pacific gas & electric settlements totaling $24.5 billion dollars.

However pg & e must still sway governor gavin newsom to accept the settlement.

He rejected the original plan saying it did not comply with state law.

Six people are looking at years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines... for camp fire related fraud.

The u.s. attorney's office says the six falsly claimed disaster benefits - of more than 50- thousand dollars.

The six claimed their homes had been destroyed in the camp fire.

But prosecutors say all had homes in other communities.

### police say a reported kidnapping incident out of red bluff was a hoax.

Investigators say despite the school district sending out a warning... advising parents of a situation involvling a possible kidnapping at jackson heights elementary... police say there is*n* threat to students.

