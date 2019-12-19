Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What you need to know: Dec. 18

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: Dec. 18

What you need to know: Dec. 18

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Dec.

18.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: Dec. 18

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Deliberations are underway in what could be a long day of debate over whether to vote to impeach president trump.

This is a live look at the house floor, where that vote could take place at any time today.

.... if the house votes yes to impeachment, president trump would become the third president in u.s. history to be impeached.

### pg&amp;e is moving forward with its proposed settlement plan for california wildfires.

A federal bankruptcy judge has approved two pacific gas &amp; electric settlements totaling $24.5 billion dollars.

However pg &amp; e must still sway governor gavin newsom to accept the settlement.

He rejected the original plan saying it did not comply with state law.

Six people are looking at years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines... for camp fire related fraud.

The u.s. attorney's office says the six falsly claimed disaster benefits - of more than 50- thousand dollars.

The six claimed their homes had been destroyed in the camp fire.

But prosecutors say all had homes in other communities.

### police say a reported kidnapping incident out of red bluff was a hoax.

Investigators say despite the school district sending out a warning... advising parents of a situation involvling a possible kidnapping at jackson heights elementary... police say there is*n* threat to students.

### you're



Recent related news from verified sources

Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory – NXT North American Championship Match: WWE NXT, Dec. 25, 2019

Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory – NXT North American Championship Match: WWE NXT, Dec. 25, 2019Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory – NXT North American Championship Match: WWE NXT, Dec. 25, 2019
FOX Sports - Published

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: WWE NXT, Dec. 25, 2019

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: WWE NXT, Dec. 25, 2019Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: WWE NXT, Dec. 25, 2019
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pivotcloud

PivotCloudSolutions RT @AlecSocial: RT @RAlexJimenez: #AI is not a #strategy: What companies need to know to overcome tech obstacles in their business https:… 2 seconds ago

imasceticc

اف RT @juviwitdatoolie: Y’all need to know I ain’t sending u no kissy face this is what I mean https://t.co/H48UNIfb3q 4 seconds ago

LizQuenPhile

MakeItWithYou RT @StarCreativesTV: What you need to know about Croatia: The perfect place to fall in love. Witness Billy and Gabo’s story in this beauti… 6 seconds ago

hanabberry

HANA BERRY RT @AyraMessi: What can we do to help? We can start by raising awareness, let the rest of the world know!! Let everyone see China’s insanit… 15 seconds ago

TedMcLyman

Ted McLyman Thinking about starting your photography business? This is what you need to know https://t.co/ICpndOJmwF #naturallensphotography 16 seconds ago

new_pup

NewPUP RT @thebubblecom: What you need to know today in #Argentina: - Kicillof hopes to pass a real estate tax hike up to 75% in BA province - Go… 19 seconds ago

przypadek40

Den Dennis @SpursSavva What we need and what we get are two different things as we all know. Another terrible performance yet… https://t.co/8RA8VIv9jU 25 seconds ago

Pistol480

Peter Lord, You are Lord of the past AND the future. You already know what I need. I want a closer relationship with You.… https://t.co/SrspvkSRaq 32 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crews Still Knocking Down Drake Hotel Fire That Displaced More Than 200 [Video]Crews Still Knocking Down Drake Hotel Fire That Displaced More Than 200

This morning, we're continuing to follow the developments of a fire in downtown Minneapolis. Christiane Cordero reports (2:15). WCCO This Morning – Dec. 26, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published

Digital Brief: Dec. 26, 2019 (A.M.) [Video]Digital Brief: Dec. 26, 2019 (A.M.)

Jan Carabeo has your Thursday morning Digital Brief.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.