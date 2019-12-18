Remembering Coach Fry

We first broke the news to you last night that iowa coahing legend á hayden fry á had died at the age of 90.

There have been several players from our area over the years who were able to play for him.

Matt sherman á is from saint ansgar and played quarterback for the hawkeyes.

I had the opportunity to facetime with him this evening á and he said it's not the accolades coach should be remembered for á but the person he was away from the sideline.xxx he was just a tremendous man and looking back now at my time i guess i didn't realize it then but you know he led with great passion and he was very honest and he just ahd these traits that i certainly try and instill in my children and my