Mocs Early Signing Day

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Mocs Early Signing Day
Mocs Early Signing Day

Today including purdue transfer defensive end giovanni reviere.

The 6-5, 270-pound reviere played high school ball at mccallie.

Wright:"we got somebody that can rush the passer on the edge.

Hopefully do some things and bring another dynamic.

A guy that has played football at a high level.

Hopefully his practice habits and those things carry over and gives himself an opportunity to be a really good player here."

