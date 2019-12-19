In lafayette.

This chirtmas, many may feel 3 like the grinch came to town as some acadiana favorites aren't happening this year.... months earlier- the oil center came out saying they were not doing their annual festival of lights this holiday season... and zoosiana also not doing their safaria of lights.... while lafayette may feel dim for the holidays...taylor trache joins us and she says it may be brighter than we all think... 3 festival of lights...they still put up some christmas lights and for one local group within the annual tradition...the show must go on.we still have some old favorites like larcs acadian village and a newcomer steffan: "i was a little disappointed, i mean it's great to be able to bring your kids out to see the lights and you know get them kind of stimulated for newborns and young kids and yeah i was slightly disappointed."

Every cajun in lafayette liked christmas a lot but some felt there was a gricnh ... who did not...as christmas drew nearer some cajuns were busy ...hanging holly and lights... anita: "we definiteley saw it as an opportunity to capitalize on a time when a lot of things werent hapening and create new traditions...we do not feel like the grinch is coming to town...we feel like santa is coming to twon 7 times in lafayette!and there were those tall and small who stood hand in hand and started singingnats singing...katie: "we had a tradition for the last three years with koi and tropical smoothie cafe in theoil center and we were like oh!

What about our tradition!?

But we went ahead and decided to do it anyway...."nats singing... instead of being part of the oil center's festival of lights...the music box teamed up with foster the love louisiana this year, making their annual children's christmas concert a benefit for foster children...katie:"i feel like for children, traditions are just so magical and special.

And then when you merge the spirit of the holidays with music there are all these great memoires that are tied to it and for us we said the show mst go and and we wanted to create something our student body can count on.

In the heart of lafayette....downtown staff wanted to create something everyone can count on....anita:"we are so joyous in the downtown lafayette office right now because we feel like we are creating something specail for the community that we hope lasts for generations...."

Downtown in december will house so many new activities and while it doesn't snow often in louisiana-- you can still be dashing through the downtown in a one horse open sleigh and spirits will be made bright....anita: "on wednesday the 18th we will have santa in the evening times to come out and take photos with families..."nat pop santa i know himanita:"on thursday the 19th is our candellight christmas and then on saturday the 21st is our finale...it will be a day long series of events with fun filled family activities and then we are gonna end the night with my favorite movie elf."insert new elf movie nat pop ""buddy the elf what's your favorite color?'while some traditions are new this year, there's one that's been going strong for 23 years and counting...brian:"our best estimate is there is about 800,000 bulbs at this point...christmas is about christmas lights..everybody loves lights..."60,000 people and counting flock to larcs acadian christmas village to be wow'd and the best part about this tradition?

Every dollar raised stays at larc.

Brian: "which allows us to take care 250 developmentally and mentally disabled clients of ours every day....you're not just coming here for a fun family atmosphere, which it is, but your money is going to a wonderful cause" all signs that christmas is alive and well in lafayette....larcs christmas lights will be up unitil christmas ....tt news 15 if you want the full list of all the activities going on downtown you can head to our website at k-a-d-n dot com.

3