Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:18s - Published Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, has died. Katie Johnston reports. 0

