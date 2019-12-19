Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies

Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies

Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C.

Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, has died.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aadizzzle

Aad RT @Complex: Herman Boone, the legendary Virginia high school coach portrayed by Denzel Washington in 'Remember The Titans,' has died at ag… 42 seconds ago

Jameski61861578

James king RT @CNN: Herman Boone, the tough, no-nonsense high school football coach played by Denzel Washington in "Remember the Titans," has died. He… 1 minute ago

Miani3Mac3

👑Miani3Mac3👑 RT @AP_Sports: Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84. ht… 3 minutes ago

SEVEN_COACHMO

Jeremy Moore RT @WTOP: JUST IN: Herman Boone, the legendary T.C. Williams High School football coach immortalized in "Remember the Titans," has died at… 5 minutes ago

ReformedBully

Reformed Bully R. I. P. Herman Boone, a trailblazing football coach who led Alexandria’s T.C. Williams High School to a Virginia s… https://t.co/N4VC1QdCkY 6 minutes ago

mattizcoop

Matthew Cooper Herman Boone, high school football coach who inspired ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies at 84 https://t.co/0uLY2q7oyF 8 minutes ago

TBANNnews

TBANN Herman Boone, High School Coach Portrayed In ‘Remember the Titans’ Dies https://t.co/gcvr5A2yF2 8 minutes ago

FourStatesNews

Four States News 📰 RT NBC6News "Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” ha… https://t.co/f1sL7vjPD6 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.