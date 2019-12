B.A.B.E.S. toy drive brings Christmas joy to families they serve

"One year my son askedwhy there weren't anygifts under the tree yet.

Ididn't know what to say,so I was very excitedwhen I got here to get thegifts to put under the treefor him.""My family very muchwould not have aChristmas if it wasn't forthis organization.""It is nice to get the wholecommunity involvedtogether to help somebodyelse out.""I'm excited, so excitedbecause my children canhave Christmas now, andopen presents onChristmas Day.

And Iknow that's not themeaning of Christmas, butit helps.""One of these years, Iwould like to be on theother side and help.

FROM NO-COST RESPITE CARE..TO COUNSELING..EDUCATIONALSUPPORT..

AND CAREPACKAGES.AND DURING THEHOLIDAYS..

THEY ALSOMAKE SURE EVERYCHILD THEY SERVE..HAS A PRESENTUNDER THECHRISTMAS TREE.DURING DECEMBER..THE BACK ROOM OFBABES..

LOOKS MORELIKE SANTA'SWORKSHOP.THIS..

IS BABES'ANNUAL "HOLIDAYWORKSHOP"..

ANEVENT YOUNGPARENTS RELY ON..TO MAKE SURE THEIRCHILDREN..

FEEL THEMAGIC OFCHRISTMAS.SANDRA (DUR-RAN)DURANAPPLETON --(15:06:39) "THIS YEARWE WERE GOING TOSTRUGGLE A LITTLE BITWITH PRESENTS SO(15:06:42) I'M ACTUALLYHAPPY WE'RE GOINGTO BE ABLE TO GIVETHEM AT LEAST ONEPRESENT, (15:06:47)ESPECIALLY FOR OURFAMILY BECAUSE IT'SSO BIG." (15:06:50)SANDRA DURAN..HAS FOUR SMALLCHILDREN.JACQUELINECROWDER..

HAS FIVE.FOR BOTH FAMILIES..FINANCES ARE TIGHT.JACQUELINECROWDERAPPLETON --(14:55:10) "MY HUSBANDJUST GOT OUT OF THEMILITARY SO FUNDSAREN'T THERE LIKETHEY USED TO(14:55:15) SO ADAPTINGTO THAT HAS BEENHARD (14:55:18) SOTHIS IS A BLESSINGFOR US." (14:55:19)DURING THETHREE-DAY EVENT..THE PARENTS BABESSERVES..

ARE INVITEDTO SHOP FORDONATED TOYS..

FORTHEIR CHILDREN.JACQUELINECROWDERAPPLETON --(14:56:34) NOTEVERYBODY KNOWSWHAT YOUR CHILDLIKES , SO FOR YOU TOBE ABLE TO DO THAT,IT'S A HUGE HELP(14:56:41)FOR ABOUT THREEWEEKS LEADING-UPTHIS EVENT.

BABESENLISTED THE HELPOF FOUR LOCALBUSINESSES..

TOSERVE ASCOLLECTION SITES..FOR NEW DONATEDTOYS.PASTOR MAHNIEBABESINC.

EXEC.

DIR.

--(14:47:40) "WE'RE VERYGRATEFUL FOR THEVARIETY OF TOYS THATCAME THROUGH(14:47:44) AND THEQUANTITY OF TOYSTHAT CAME THROUGH(14:47:47) THIS IS ANAMAZING OUTPOUR OFSUPPORT FROM OURCOMMUNITY." (14:47:51)AFTER PARENTSPICK-OUT THEIRPRESENTS..

THEYPAIR-UP WITHVOLUNTEERS..

TOGIFT WRAP THEM..TOGETHER.SANDRA (DUR-RAN)DURANAPPLETON--(15:08:37) THEVOLUNTEERS AREREALLY NICE AND THEYMAKE YOU FEELREALLY COMFORTABLE(15:08:40)NATS OF VOLUNTEER-- (14:10:32) "PERFECT"PARENTS CAN ALSOSHOP FOR DONATEDPERSONAL HYGIENEITEMS..

LIKESHAMPOO ANDTOOTHPASTE..

ASWELL AS CLEANINGSUPPLIES.PASTOR MAHNIEBABESINC.

EXEC.

DIR.

--(14:48:02) IT'S COSTLY,IT'S AN EXPENSIVEENDEAVOR TO HAVE AFAMILY (14:48:06) SO IFWE CAN DOSOMETHING TO HELPTHEM SAVE MONEY,REDIRECT THEIRDOLLARS TOSOMETHING MORECITICAL, (14:48:11)THEN WE'LL DO THAT.(14:48:12)JACQUELINE ANDSANDRA AREGRATEFUL FOR THESUPPORT OF BABESAND DONORS IN THECOMMUNITY..AND CAN NOW..

LOOKFORWARD TO SEEINGTHE EXCITEMENT INTHEIR CHILDREN'SEYES..

ONCHRISTMAS.JACQUELINECROWDERAPPLETON --(14:55:50) "IT FEELSAWESOME (14:55:52)JUST KNOWING THATYOU'RE NOT ALONEAND THERE'S OTHERPEOPLE THAT HAVEREALLY CARINGHEARTS." (14:55:55)SANDRA (DUR-RAN)DURANAPPLETON --((15:09:14) "THE IMPACTTHAT IT HAS ON US ISREALLY BIG (15:09:16)AND THE HEARTS THATYOU GUYS HAVE TOEVEN WANT TO HELPUS IS AMAZING(15;09:20) SO THANKYOU SO MUCH(15:09:21)PARENTS COULDALSO TAKE HOMEDONATED "T-SHIRTS.."UNDERGARMENTS..AND "COLD WEATHERGEAR."STACYENGEBRETSON..NBC26.