President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:28s - Published President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep. John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally WITH HIS RESPONSE.SIMON.







You Might Like



Tweets about this