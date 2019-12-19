Global  

President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally

Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep.

Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep.

John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment.
Trump takes swipe at late Michigan lawmaker, upsetting widow

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Trump targets late Rep. John Dingell at MI rally

President Donald Trump went after Mich. Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, former Rep. John...
USATODAY.com - Published


