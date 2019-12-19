Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Taran Killam “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Blue Carpet

Video Credit: MaximoTV - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Taran Killam “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Blue Carpet

Taran Killam “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Blue Carpet

Http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Taran Killam on the blue carpet at the world premiere of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga, held at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on December 16, 2019 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.