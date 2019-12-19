Jesse Eisenberg Joins the 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Cast

Jesse Eisenberg joins the cast of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' as David Brewster, an old friend of Mike Stivic (Ike Barinholtz), greeted here in the Bunker household by Edith Bunker (Marisa Tomei).

Watch the full performance of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.