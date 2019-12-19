President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:28s - Published President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep. John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment. 0

