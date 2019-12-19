Global  

President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally

Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep.

Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep.

John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment.
