Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached

Donald Trump is now the third US president in history to be impeached.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: ".

.

.on this vote the yays are 230 and 197 nay, present is 1, article one is adopted" On Wednesday (December 19) the House passed two articles against Trump with no Republicans voting for either of them.

The first is for abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to announce a probe into political rival, Joe Biden.

And a second, accuses Trump of obstructing Congress when they tried to look into it.

The march to Wednesday began with a whistleblower's complaint in September.

And even before the vote, there was still hours of back-and-forth over the rules of impeachment itself.

House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi called the vote a defense of democracy.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary.

He gave us no choice." Republicans blasted Democrats, saying they had not proven their case against the president.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) REPUBLICAN MEMBER OF CONGRESS DEBBIE LESKO, SAYING: "This is the most partisan impeachment in the history of the United States." Republican Barry Loudermilk of Georgia invoked biblical references.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) REPUBLICAN BARRY LOUDERMILK, SAYING: "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilot afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process." Trunmp has denied wrongdoing.

And the voting got underway.

He took the stage at a campaign rally again accusing Democrats of a witch hunt.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "They're the ones that should be impeached." Next, the process goes to the Senate for a trial.

To remove Trump, two-thirds of Senators must support removing him.

That would be tough, considering its controlled by Republicans.

This week the Senate's Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not be "an impartial juror." (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, SAYING: "So now the Senate Democratic leader would apparently like our chamber to do House Democrats' homework for them." The Senate has never removed a president from office.

Trump may me the third president to be impeached, but this may be the first time voters get to make their own decision about impeachment when they go to the polls in November.