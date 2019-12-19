Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Salem Mayor: 'No Comparison At All' Between Impeachment, Witch Trials

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Salem Mayor: 'No Comparison At All' Between Impeachment, Witch Trials

Salem Mayor: 'No Comparison At All' Between Impeachment, Witch Trials

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is suggesting President Donald Trump should learn some history.

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive Salem Mayor: ‘No Comparison At All’ Between Impeachment, Witch Trials https://t.co/F5KeCwLQZs 6 hours ago

CalliopeCo

Ms. M RT @wbz: Salem Mayor Responds To President Trump: ‘No Comparison At All’ Between Impeachment, Witch Trials @MikeLaCrosseWBZ reports https:/… 10 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Salem Mayor Responds To President Trump: ‘No Comparison At All’ Between Impeachment, Witch Trials @MikeLaCrosseWBZ… https://t.co/Urf3cGdIXt 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.