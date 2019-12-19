Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match Protesters threw bottles and police opened fire with foam bullets as tensions boiled over in Barcelona. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Xènia Bussé RT @alancollinspdb: Protesters brought the streets around the Camp Nou stadium to a standstill before the game between Barcelona and Real M… 6 minutes ago Sandra RT @denterd: AlJazeera: #Catalonia's independence protests kick off at #ElClasico match in #Barcelona. https://t.co/dzycPpQNHQ 7 minutes ago Dragonet RT @JanneRiitakorpi: Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match https://t.co/0NyzFPHMDd 21 minutes ago