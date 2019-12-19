Global  

Trans woman speaks of her childhood torment at receiving macho gifts for Christmas

A Christmas-loving trans woman has spoken of her childhood torment when she longed to receive make-up and dance classes like her sisters, but instead unwrapped her presents to find macho tracksuits and boxing lessons.

Just 13 when she started secretly wearing women’s clothes, Charlotte Venables, 26 – an aspiring documentary maker who chronicles her male to female transition on YouTube to show what it is really like – was nervous to confess she wanted girly gifts.

Already unsure of her gender and sexuality as she moved into senior school, she said: “My father was a very traditional man with traditional values.

He was quite old school.” VIDEO She added: “There was so much pressure to act like a boy and do boyish things, so for Christmas I’d get tracksuits or boxing lessons.

“I hated it, but I was too nervous to tell my family what I really wanted, so I would just pretend to be grateful.” For Charlotte, of Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire – who describes her sexuality as bisexual but admits she sways more towards men – the gloves finally came off when she was 23 and, browsing YouTube, found a trans woman speaking about her male to female transition and felt instant identification.
