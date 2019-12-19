Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Las Vegas homeowner confronts suspected package thief

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas homeowner confronts suspected package thief

Las Vegas homeowner confronts suspected package thief

A Las Vegas man wasn't going to let anyone steal his holiday cheer.

He confronted a woman just minutes after he dropped packages on his own porch!

This happened near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

The homeowner tells 13 Action News that the incident happened just six minutes after he put the packages on the porch for pick up.

You can hear the woman say, "I thought this was my aunts house" after being confronted.

After driving around for a bit, security guards say they could not find the woman.

Editor's note: The woman's face is blurred because police are not investigating this incident.

Officials say no crime was committed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.