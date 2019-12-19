Las Vegas homeowner confronts suspected package thief

A Las Vegas man wasn't going to let anyone steal his holiday cheer.

He confronted a woman just minutes after he dropped packages on his own porch!

This happened near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

The homeowner tells 13 Action News that the incident happened just six minutes after he put the packages on the porch for pick up.

You can hear the woman say, "I thought this was my aunts house" after being confronted.

After driving around for a bit, security guards say they could not find the woman.

Editor's note: The woman's face is blurred because police are not investigating this incident.

Officials say no crime was committed.