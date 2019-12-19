Baltimore Coat Drive Distributes 500 Winter Coats To Those In Need 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:49s - Published Baltimore Coat Drive Distributes 500 Winter Coats To Those In Need Hundreds of people picked out a brand new winter coat Wednesday with Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and reality star Tammy Rivera. 0

