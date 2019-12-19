Global  

Central Coast representatives vote for articles of impeachment

Central Coast representatives vote for articles of impeachment

Central Coast representatives vote for articles of impeachment

Jimmy Panetta (D-20th district) and Anna Eshoo (D-17th district) voted to impeach president Donald Trump Wednesday.

It is only the 3rd time in United States history that a sitting president has been impeached.
