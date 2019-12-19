Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her Kerry Katona has invited her friend Katie Price and her five children to spend Christmas with her following the former glamour model being declared bankrupt. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her #KerryKatona #KatiePrice https://t.co/rSvX2xDWT0 13 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her - Kerry Katona has offered to host Katie Price and her… https://t.co/EgnRSrflG6 1 day ago