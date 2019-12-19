Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Final Debate Ahead Of Trump Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Final Debate Ahead Of Trump Impeachment Vote

Final Debate Ahead Of Trump Impeachment Vote

The vote is guaranteed to come down along party lines.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cloudydays1416

Cloudydays16 RT @ZHaberman: After 10 hours of debate, final statements happening now ahead of the House vote. There will be two votes: one on each artic… 9 hours ago

ZHaberman

Zach Haberman After 10 hours of debate, final statements happening now ahead of the House vote. There will be two votes: one on e… https://t.co/M5kiB1EyGN 9 hours ago

680NEWS

680 NEWS Toronto A daylong debate in the U.S. House has stretched into the evening ahead of a historic impeachment vote. @meldug on… https://t.co/9euk8gnq83 10 hours ago

CityNews

CityNews Toronto A daylong debate in the U.S. House has stretched into the evening ahead of a historic impeachment vote. @meldug on… https://t.co/zr5BTNn0gp 10 hours ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @FiveThirtyEight: Here we go. The U.S. House opened debate on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power a… 10 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Watch live: House begins day of debate ahead of vote to impeach Trump: Lawmakers will make their final speeches for… https://t.co/6aUBhwOP5I 13 hours ago

FiveThirtyEight

FiveThirtyEight Here we go. The U.S. House opened debate on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of powe… https://t.co/QiQOGwGtmt 16 hours ago

Amb0306

Alice bobra RT @CBSEveningNews: AHEAD: House of Representatives to debate two articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump before final vote later Wedne… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.