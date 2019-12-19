Global  

Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fearful his injury-hit squad would be forced to endure unwanted extra time until substitute Roberto Firmino rescued them with another late goal.

The Reds boss admits he did not see the Brazil international sweep home in the first minute of added time for a 2-1 win over Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final as there were too many of his own players preparing to celebrate in front of him.

But he knew it was a crucial goal as it spared his players, many of whom have featured in the majority of the 27 games before this outing in Doha, 30 more minutes of physical exertion – and also killed off the Mexicans’ chances of springing a surprise.
