Couple fighting for their lives after storm

It has been nearly 36 hours since a deadly tornado devastated town creek.

Right now we know two people died from that tornado-- they've been identified as chase and keisha godsey.

Their young son is currently at birmingham children's hospital .

The area along county road 265 saw the worst damage.

The road is back open this morning.

And waay 31's casey albritton was the first news reporter on the scene when they reopened the roadway.

She joins us live now from county road 265..

Casey.

What i've seen here is heartbreaking.

Right now i'm standing on the porch stairs that once led to a home.

And i'm not the only person shocked after seeing this for the first time-- so is everyone else who drives down the road this morning.

"it looks like a war zone."

This is darrell porter's first reaction to the damage.

"i remember the home being there and it's not anymore.

Just to look out there and see all of the debris."

Porter drives down county road 265 three times a week to go to church-- and this time i rode along with him.

He says he doesn't even recognize the area.

"seeing this is almost like being here for the first time."

The tornado removed homes from their foundations, uprooted trees, and crushed cars.

Now the area is covered in pieces of what was once a neighborhood.

"you ride through and you see people's belongings laying out it's hard to imagine right now.

Darrell says he can't believe this happened to town creek.

"it hurts, it really does, it hurts."

Other people are preparing themselves today to drive down the road for the first time-- and they are remembering past tornadoes.

Mitch hallmark "it'll be a changed area...in 2011 there were places i didn't even recognize anymore.

A lot of people are comparing it to that."

Darrell says it will be heartbreaking for others to see... but the community will get through this hard time.

"we can all come together and pray for each other and pray to god."

This morning the clean-up continues-- and the lawrence county dream center is now asking for water and canned food donations so they can help feed the workers.

Live in town creek, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

We are learning new details on another lawrence county couple, fighting for their lives after monday night's storms. waay 31 spoke with a man whose says his dad is having brain surgery today.

Wayne and rhonda lovett were the godsey's neighbors on county road 265.

Their son - heath - said the only thing on his mind now is hoping his parents survive their injuries.

Right now they're in a birmingham hospital in critical condition.

I had to climb through trees and power lines to get to them, just to see what happened, it was horrible, it was the worst time of my life."

Heath's mother underwent surgery - and his father is intensive care.

Before the storm system spawned a deadly tornado in lawrence county -- another tornado damaged at least 30 homes and a church in colbert county.

We spoke to one woman told us she had many trees down and debris in her yard on "colbert heights mountain" -- but somehow her house wasn't hit.

She described what it felt and sounded like as she took cover inside her home.

The house started shaking and debris was hitting it.

It did not sound like a train.

It sounded just like a tornado with debris flying.

Sheffiled utilities worked around the clock to restore power to the area.

Right now you're taking a look at aerial damage from our waay 31 stormtracker.

This is a look from madison county after an e-f-1 tornado damaged several homes.

According to the scale an e-f 1 tornado travels up to 110 mile per hour.

The wazeles who live right off of douglass road in madison said they waited out the storm in their bathroom.

They were not expecting the damage to be anywhere near as bad as what it turned out