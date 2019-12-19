A major #MeToo case in Japan won rape lawsuit damages 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published A major #MeToo case in Japan won rape lawsuit damages Shiori Ito is a Japanese journalist who is seen as the symbol of Japan’s MeToo movement and just won a rape lawsuit against the prime minister’s friend. 0

