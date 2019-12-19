Global  

Red Stormtroopers take to the streets of central London

Red Stormtroopers take to the streets of central London

Red Stormtroopers take to the streets of central London

A group of red Stormtroopers from the most recent Star Wars film were seen parading through central London yesterday (December 18).

The scene followed the premiere of the film "The Rise of Skywalker".
