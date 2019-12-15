Trump yells 'get her out' as protester disrupts rally

President Donald Trump shouts "get her out" to security guards as a protester attempts to disrupt a rally with supporters in Michigan.

The rally, taking place as Trump became only the third president in United States history to be impeached, was briefly interrupted by a woman among the packed crowd of gathered supporters.

During her removal, Trump accused event security of giving into "political correctness" by not using force, and said they had 'to get a little bit tougher'.