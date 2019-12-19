Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DIY Bottle Art with Thread & Flowers | Art & Craft

Video Credit: USP Crafts Studio - How to DIY - Duration: 22:43s - Published < > Embed
DIY Bottle Art with Thread & Flowers | Art & Craft

DIY Bottle Art with Thread & Flowers | Art & Craft

Welcome to Usp Craft StudiosIn this video, we will be showing how to decorate a glass bottle with thread and flowers in easy steps.

Do watch our video and subscribe to our channel for more crafting videos.Thank you.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.