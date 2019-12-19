Global  

Australian state declares emergency over bushfires

Australia&apos;s most populous state declared its second emergency in as many months on Thursday (December 19) as extreme heat and strong winds stoked scores of uncontrolled bushfires, some on Sydney&apos;s doorstep.

Libby Hogan reports.
