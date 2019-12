US House of Representatives votes to impeach President Trump. What next? | OneIndia News

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA'S LOWER HOUSE, THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTED TO PASS 2 ARTICLES ON IMPEACHMENT AGAINST US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

HE HAS BEEN FORMALLY CHARGED WITH ABUSING THE POWER OF HIS OFFICE BY ENLISTING A FOREIGN AGENCY TO PROBE POLITICAL RIVAL JOE BIDEN IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS..THE HOUSE ALSO APPROVED A SECOND CHARGE, THAT HE OBSTRUCTED CONGRESS IN ITS INVESTIGATION.

BUT THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST STEP.

