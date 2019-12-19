Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

The television special will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest in Times Square.

It starts at 8 PM EST and is featured on ABC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How to Stream ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ 2019

How to Stream ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ 2019Another new year is nearly upon us, and that means it’s time for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Lucy Hale Worked with Ryan Seacrest Before on 'American Juniors,' 16 Years Ago!

Lucy Hale dons a red ensemble while stepping out for a Good Morning America interview on Tuesday...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DHughesNYC

David Hughes @daydreamgal1 You do realize they’re here because they were hired by Dick Clark Productions, right? https://t.co/nZCzNSm6p3 52 minutes ago

AxisLafayette

Axis Lafayette Rock into the New Year with Post Malone who will perform in Times Square right before the ball drop! #PostMalone… https://t.co/e5cYHCMufj 12 hours ago

livealafaya

CC Alafaya Rock into the New Year with Post Malone who will perform in Times Square right before the ball drop!… https://t.co/Dr6kgVDzhA 13 hours ago

livealafaya

CC Alafaya Rock into the New Year with Post Malone who will perform in Times Square right before the ball drop!   https://t.co/dINVbYrPfq 13 hours ago

livecollstation

College Station Rock into the New Year with Post Malone who will perform in Times Square right before the ball drop!… https://t.co/cahJzIrgth 13 hours ago

PresidentPark1

PresidentParkApts Rock into the New Year with Post Malone who will perform in Times Square right before the ball drop!  … https://t.co/KCDKqyYQhv 13 hours ago

livecollstation

College Station Rock into the New Year with Post Malone who will perform in Times Square right before the ball drop! https://t.co/qDaL5kNuE2 13 hours ago

hansanigun

bts legends RT @hansanigun: Dick Clark's New Year's rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacreast was announced. The lineup: Post Malone will headline the event BTS… 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Police Take Down Suspect Selling Guns [Video]New Jersey Police Take Down Suspect Selling Guns

Police in Lakewood say they arrested a suspect accused of trying to sell guns.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020 [Video]Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020

Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.