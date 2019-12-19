Pro-impeachment demonstrators hold rally on Capitol Hill in Washington 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published Pro-impeachment demonstrators hold rally on Capitol Hill in Washington Pro-impeachment demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday (December 18) as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on impeachment articles against President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pro-impeachment demonstrators hold rally on Capitol Hill in Washington Pro-impeachment demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday (December 18) as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on impeachment articles against President Trump.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Karen Adams Demonstrators hold pro-impeachment rally in Columbus https://t.co/yVkhqGwMzF #ColumbusOhio #ImpeachmentRally 17 hours ago mindy roth Demonstrators hold pro-impeachment rally in Columbus | NBC4 WCMH-TV https://t.co/iSgvjAXw8h 1 day ago