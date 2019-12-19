Global  

Pro-impeachment demonstrators hold rally on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pro-impeachment demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday (December 18) as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on impeachment articles against President Trump.
Pro-impeachment demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday (December 18) as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on impeachment articles against President Trump.




TweeterDumb4

Karen Adams Demonstrators hold pro-impeachment rally in Columbus https://t.co/yVkhqGwMzF #ColumbusOhio #ImpeachmentRally 17 hours ago

girlplease9000

mindy roth Demonstrators hold pro-impeachment rally in Columbus | NBC4 WCMH-TV https://t.co/iSgvjAXw8h 1 day ago

