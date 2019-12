Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe, Bambu tie for most demerits on Dirty Dining

AT TWO RESTAURANTS....ABOUT -2- MILES APART.PLUS, COCKROACHES ON THE STRIPAND AN IMMINENT HEALTH HAZARDAT MCDONALD'S.13 CHIEF INVESTIGATOR DARCYSPEARS HAS THE DISH!AT CHICKPEAS MEDITERRANEAN CAFEON FLAMINGO AND JONES, WE GOTAN UNEXPECTEDLY JOVIALRECEPTION.12:28:47 ALEX MORENO/MANAGER:HI DARCY SPEARS!

BUTT TO 28:51ALEX: WE WERE EXPECTING YOU.CHICKPEAS GOT A 27-DEMERIT CGRADE ON ITS DEC.5 INSPECTION.29:06 ALEX: EVERYTHING WAS JUSTCLUTTERED.BASICALLY WRONG TIMING.WE WERE REALLY BUSY.WE WERE SHORT A DISHWASHER.BEING SHORT A DISHWASHERDOESN'T EXPLAIN SPOILED FOOD,LIKE THESE PEPPERS INSPECTORSFOUND IN THE FRIDGE AND FLOURIN DRY STORAGE THAT WASSPECKLED WITH BROWN AND BLACKDEBRIS.30:13 ALEX: I MEAN, IT IS WHATIT IS.WE HAVE TO FIX OUR PROBLEMS.ALEX MORENO BLAMES THE CAFE'SISSUES ON BAD MANAGEMENT ANDSAYS THEY'RE USING THISEXPERIENCE AS AN OPPORTUNITY TODO BETTER.OTHER VIOLATIONS INCLUDEDIMPROPERLY COOLED RICE, CHICKENAND HUMMUS.PIZZA DOUGH, CANNOLI ANDCHICKEN BREAST THAT WEREUNCOVERED IN THE FREEZER ANDHAD TO BE THROWN OUT.THERE WERE ALSO BAGS OF FROZENCHICKEN THAWING IN STANDINGWATER, DIRTY CUTTING BOARDS ANDPOTS STORED ON THE FREEZERFLOOR.30:36 ALEX: WE MANAGED TO FIXIT AND WE'RE DOING WELL NOW.WE WANT TO THANK THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT FOR COMING IN OFCOURSE, DOING THEIR JOB, AND WEDID OURS.CHICKPEAS WAS BACK TO AN AGRADE ON DEC.

9./NAT TRANSITION/ WE GOT ASIMILARLY WARM WELCOME AT BAMBUON SPRING MOUNTAIN AND WYNN.56:47 SANTY LUANG/OWNER: FOR MEPERSONALLY, I DON'T HAVE APROBLEM EVEN HAVING YOU GUYS INHERE TODAY.BAMBU GOT ITS 27-DEMERIT CGRADE ON DEC.

2.54:57 SANTY: IT WAS JUST LITTLESTUFF HERE AND THERE.BUT I DON'T THINK IT WAS LIKETO WHERE SOMEBODY WOULD'VEGOTTEN SICK.HEATH INSPECTORS DID FINDEXPIRED GELATINS IN THEWALK-IN COOLER DATING BACK TONOVEMBER.55:10 SANTY: IT WAS TWODAYS.DARCY: TWO DAYS PAST THEEXPIRATION DATE?

SANTY: YES.THE GREEN JELLO WAS TWO DAYSEXPIRED.THE WHITE WAS NEARLY A WEEKPAST ITS EXPIRATION DATE.55:57 SANTY: I JUST THINK ITWAS OVERLOOKED.OF COURSE IT WAS OVERLOOKED ONMY STAFF AND I TAKERESPONSIBILITY FOR THAT BUT ATTHE SAME TIME, I MEAN, NOBODY'SPERFECT.IT WASN'T LIKE IT WAS A MONTHOLD.YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN?INSPECTORS ALSO FOUND MUNGBEANS AT AN UNSAFE TEMPERATURE.EMPLOYEE FOOD AND DRINKS ABOVEGREEN NOODLES FOR CUSTOMERS.AND A PERSON IN CHARGE WHODIDN'T HAVE BASIC FOOD SAFETYKNOWLEDGE.58:13 SANTY: THE OLD OWNER WASRUNNING IT REMOTELY SO I JUSTCAME IN ASSUMING THAT EVERYSTAFF SHOULD KNOW WHAT YOU ARESUPPOSED TO BE DOING.BAMBU IS AWAITING REINSPECTIONSO IT STILL HAS A C GRADE./NAT TRANSITION/ MCDONALD'SIN THE MEADOWS MALL FOOD COURTWAS SHUT DOWN DEC.2 AFTER INSPECTORS VALIDATED ACOMPLAINT.A CUSTOMER WHO ORDERED OATMEAL,WHICH COMES WITH BAGGED APPLES,NOTICED THE FRUIT WAS NEARLYTHREE WEEKS EXPIRED.HEALTH INSPECTORS WHO WENT TOMCDONALD'S THREE DAYS AFTERTHAT COMPLAINT STILL FOUNDEXPIRED DICEDAPPLES IN THE FRIDGE.A ROUTINE INSPECTION THAT SAMEDAY RESULTED IN AN IMMINENTHEALTH HAZARD CLOSURE DUE TO NOHANDWASHING.THE HANDSINK WAS BROKEN ANDBACKED UP WITH DIRTY WATER.MCDONALD'S REOPENED LATER THESAME DAY WITH A 3-DEMERIT AGRADE.THE FRANCHISE OWNER SAID THEIRGOAL IS ALWAYS CLEAN AND SAFERESTAURANTS.AND THAT THEIR MAINTENANCE TEAMWAS ALREADY IN ROUTE TO THERESTAURANT BEFORE THE INSPECTORARRIVED, AND THE PROBLEMS WERECORRECTED BEFORE THE INSPECTORLEFT." /NAT TRANSITION/CITIZENS KITCHEN AND BAR ATMANDALAY BAY HAD AN IMMINENTHEALTH HAZARD CLOSURE IN ITSBACK PREP AREA ON DEC.4.THE CULPRIT?

COCKROACHES.INSPECTORS FOUND AMULTIGENERATIONAL ROACHINFESTATION BEHIND THE DISHWASHING MACHINE.THERE WERE ALSO MULTIPLE FRUITFLIES ON WALLS IN THE SAMEAREA.WATER ON THE FLOOR, FOOD DEBRISAND RESIDUE UNDER THE MACHINEWAS ALL THE INVITATION THE BUGSNEEDED.INSPECTORS NOTED THAT "THE WALLBEHIND THE WARE WASHING MACHINEIS NOT SEALED AND CAN BE PUSHEDIN WITH (ONE'S) HAND." THEROACHES HAD INFESTED THE INSIDEOF THE WALL.DARCY TAG: THAT AREA ATCITIZENS KITCHEN WAS BACK TO AZERO-DEMERIT A GRADE ON DEC.6.A MANAGER SAID FOOD SERVICE WASNOT AFFECTED AND THEYRECONSTRUCTED THE WALL TOENSURE THIS WON'T HAPPEN AGAIN.WE'VE GOT TWO MORE IMMINENTHEALTH HAZARD CLOSURES--ROUND 1AT THE MEADOWS MALL AND PRISMAFOOD TRUCK.DETAILS ON OUR WEBSITE ATKTNV.COM.DARCY SPEARS, 13INVESTIGATES.