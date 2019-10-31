Global  

'Bill & Ted face the music' first-look photos are here

'Bill & Ted face the music' first-look photos are here

'Bill & Ted face the music' first-look photos are here

The third film of the franchise arrives in theaters next year on August 21.

Keanu Reeves returns as Ted (Theodore) Logan and Alex Winter returns as Bill S.

Preston, Esq They are joined by William Sadler, who played Death in 1991's 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey'.
