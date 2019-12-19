Poor visibility, police barricades cause massive traffic snarls in Delhi | OneIndia News

PEOPLE WERE STUCK FOR HOURS IN TRAFFIC SNARLS ACROSS THE CAPITAL ON THURSDAY MORNING.

THOSE TRAVELING TO GURGAON WERE WORST AFFECTED.

DELHI WOKE UP TO DENSE FOG AND BARRICADING DONE BY DELHI POLICE TO CHECK ANTI CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT PROTESTS EXACERBATED THE SITUATION.